Russians report drone attack on Gazprom complex in Salavat, plant on fire

The Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical complex in the Russian city of Salavat, about 1,500 km from the border with Ukraine, was attacked by drones, and the plant is on fire, the head of the Republic of Bashkortostan (RF) Radiy Khabirov has said.

"Two aircraft-type drones attacked the enterprise. (…) the enterprise's security opened fire to destroy it. We are determining the extent of the damage. We are currently extinguishing the fire, all services are on site," Khabirov said on Telegram on Thursday.