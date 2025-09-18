Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:43 18.09.2025

Russians report drone attack on Gazprom complex in Salavat, plant on fire

1 min read

The Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical complex in the Russian city of Salavat, about 1,500 km from the border with Ukraine, was attacked by drones, and the plant is on fire, the head of the Republic of Bashkortostan (RF) Radiy Khabirov has said.

"Two aircraft-type drones attacked the enterprise. (…) the enterprise's security opened fire to destroy it. We are determining the extent of the damage. We are currently extinguishing the fire, all services are on site," Khabirov said on Telegram on Thursday.

Tags: #drone #russians #attack

MORE ABOUT

10:55 17.09.2025
URCS personnel injured in Russian drone attack

URCS personnel injured in Russian drone attack

09:14 17.09.2025
Power outages disrupt Ukrainian train services following Russian attacks

Power outages disrupt Ukrainian train services following Russian attacks

15:56 16.09.2025
Twenty people already known to have been injured in night attack on Zaporizhia, incl four children – regional administration

Twenty people already known to have been injured in night attack on Zaporizhia, incl four children – regional administration

18:43 12.09.2025
Polish FM unable to confirm Russian drones tried to attack logistics center in Rzeszów

Polish FM unable to confirm Russian drones tried to attack logistics center in Rzeszów

14:19 12.09.2025
Russia to attack Europe until it receives tough response – Podoliak

Russia to attack Europe until it receives tough response – Podoliak

20:59 11.09.2025
One of five victims of enemy drone attack on civilian car in Blahodativka, Kupiansk district, dies

One of five victims of enemy drone attack on civilian car in Blahodativka, Kupiansk district, dies

15:09 08.09.2025
Energy workers restore power supply to most of consumers left without power as result of massive attack on Sept 7 – Ukrenergo

Energy workers restore power supply to most of consumers left without power as result of massive attack on Sept 7 – Ukrenergo

09:26 03.09.2025
Russian attack starts fires, damages buildings in Khmelnytsky

Russian attack starts fires, damages buildings in Khmelnytsky

09:05 03.09.2025
Rescuers battle massive fire after enemy attack in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Rescuers battle massive fire after enemy attack in Ivano-Frankivsk region

14:46 28.08.2025
European leaders and diplomats condemn latest Russian attack on Kyiv, call for pressure on Kremlin

European leaders and diplomats condemn latest Russian attack on Kyiv, call for pressure on Kremlin

HOT NEWS

Ukraine neutralizes 48 of 75 Russian drones attacks overnight, hits recorded in 6 locations

Europe will strengthen support for Ukraine – Metsola

Patriot and Himars missiles to be in first two PURL packages – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukrainian saboteurs eliminate 8 Russian officers near occupied Polohy

CCD denies claims of Canadian authorities coercing Ukrainians about military eligibility

Over 1,000 Ukrainians abroad used consular services this month – FM Sybiha

Rada adopts law on safety measures in schools

Australia cuts Russian oil price ceiling, sanctions 95 'shadow fleet' tankers – Yermak

Special operations forces strike oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia

Veterans ministry to plant 12,000 saplings in VDNH therapeutic garden

Choven Publishing House cancels BLM book presentation due to threats

Rada supports request to confer title of Hero of Ukraine on Parubiy

President signs law on military ombudsman

AD
AD