GUR sea drone kills five elite Russian divers in Novorossiysk Bay

A naval drone of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Novorossiysk Bay (Russia) destroyed five elite Russian divers who were trying to "examine" a drone that had already been suppressed by electronic warfare, the GUR press service reported.

"...during the operation of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Black Sea, one of the attack naval drones broke through to the Novorossiysk Bay, where the aggressor state Russia stores the remains of large ships of its Black Sea fleet. Due to the action of electronic warfare systems, the naval drone lost contact with the control center and began to drift. After some time, the Russian command there ordered the attack naval drone to be raised from the bay for research," GUR said on Telegram on Friday.

It is reported that a group of five elite Russian Navy reconnaissance divers from the so-called underwater sabotage forces and means was sent to carry out the task - this is a unit of highly qualified reconnaissance divers, for whose training significant financial and time resources are spent, and also provided with the best equipment. During manipulations with the Ukrainian sea drone, it detonated - as a result of the explosion, all five elite Russian submarine saboteurs were eliminated.

"Among the personnel of the Russian fleet, which is based in Novorossiysk, there is strong discontent with the senseless ‘meat’ order of the command to get the Ukrainian naval drone, which led to the liquidation of the elite group," the GUR noted.