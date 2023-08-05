Facts

15:12 05.08.2023

Ukraine announces war risk area in waters of six Russian ports

2 min read
Ukraine announces war risk area in waters of six Russian ports

Ukraine has announced a war risk area in the waters of Russian ports on the Black Sea. This follows from the Coastal Warning of state-owned institution Derzhhydrographiya.

"War risk area. The water area of the internal and external roads of the ports of Anapa, Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Sochi, Taman," the statement on the website of Derzhhydrographiya of the State Maritime and River Transport Service says.

The warning was issued on August 4 until further cancellation. The basis is the order of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated August 4.

Earlier, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense issued a statement warning that all ships that will be sent to the ports of the Russian Federation or occupied Ukrainian ports from July 21 can be considered as carrying military cargo.

In addition, according to the warning, navigation in the areas of the North-Eastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch-Yenikal Strait of Ukraine is prohibited as dangerous, starting from 05:00 on July 20, 2023.

On the eve of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that all ships, regardless of the flag, which will be sent to Ukrainian ports from midnight, July 20, Russia will be considered as involved in a military conflict.

Tags: #ukraine #black_sea

MORE ABOUT

11:11 04.08.2023
Ukraine starts negotiations with USA on security commitments agreement

Ukraine starts negotiations with USA on security commitments agreement

16:28 03.08.2023
Kuleba: We never provoked any aggravation of Ukraine-Poland relations, ready to address any issues

Kuleba: We never provoked any aggravation of Ukraine-Poland relations, ready to address any issues

20:38 02.08.2023
Pope urges Europe to look for creative options to end war in Ukraine

Pope urges Europe to look for creative options to end war in Ukraine

15:37 01.08.2023
Kyivguma, Inkliuz-8, Sperco Ukraine, Verba-VV become participants of third meeting with business in President's Office

Kyivguma, Inkliuz-8, Sperco Ukraine, Verba-VV become participants of third meeting with business in President's Office

18:53 31.07.2023
Ukraine, Croatia agree on use of Croatian ports for grain export

Ukraine, Croatia agree on use of Croatian ports for grain export

18:52 31.07.2023
Ukraine interested in attracting Slovak investors to development of renewable energy in Zakarpattia – Energy Ministry

Ukraine interested in attracting Slovak investors to development of renewable energy in Zakarpattia – Energy Ministry

14:14 28.07.2023
Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

18:48 26.07.2023
NATO, Ukraine condemn Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, missile strikes on Odesa, other cities – results of Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

NATO, Ukraine condemn Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, missile strikes on Odesa, other cities – results of Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

09:39 26.07.2023
EU must help cover cost of Ukrainian grain transit using solidarity lanes – European Commission member

EU must help cover cost of Ukrainian grain transit using solidarity lanes – European Commission member

20:13 25.07.2023
Newly appointed German ambassador assures of readiness of his govt to strengthen military, economic assistance to Ukraine

Newly appointed German ambassador assures of readiness of his govt to strengthen military, economic assistance to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Danilov: Russian targets are the best testing ground for Ukrainian weapons, their advertising at global level

Landslide in village of Shovi in Georgia kills Ukrainian woman – Ukraine's MFA

Security Service chief: Any 'clap' happening to Russia's ships or Crimean Bridge is absolutely logical step towards enemy

Ukraine's Security Service holds special operation resulted in blowing up large Russian oil tanker SIG – Security Service source

Zelenskyy: We're grateful to SBU for giving war back to aggressor state

LATEST

Danilov: Russian targets are the best testing ground for Ukrainian weapons, their advertising at global level

Landslide in village of Shovi in Georgia kills Ukrainian woman – Ukraine's MFA

Lithuania soon to transfer NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

Germany hands over five SurveilSPIRE mobile intelligence systems to Ukraine as part of new military aid package

British intelligence about damage to Olenegorsky Gornyak ship: this is a 'significant blow' to Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Security Service chief: Any 'clap' happening to Russia's ships or Crimean Bridge is absolutely logical step towards enemy

Ukraine's Security Service holds special operation resulted in blowing up large Russian oil tanker SIG – Security Service source

Cabinet recommends that local authorities create Councils for IDPs

Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict nine strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

Defense forces advancing in south, deterring occupiers in Ukraine’s east, there are 30 clashes over day

AD
AD
AD
AD