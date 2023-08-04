Facts

19:52 04.08.2023

Zelenskyy: We're grateful to SBU for giving war back to aggressor state

1 min read
Zelenskyy: We're grateful to SBU for giving war back to aggressor state

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk for "giving the war back to the aggressor state."

"SBU Chief [Vasyl] Maliuk delivered a report today. I will not voice the essence. I can only say that we all are grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine for giving the war back to the aggressor state. What you bring to the world is what you will end up with," he said in a video address on Friday.

"Thank you to all our heroes, thank you to everyone in the world who supports Ukraine, thank you to every man and woman who brings the implementation of the Peace Formula closer," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, on Friday morning, the SBU, together with the Ukrainian Navy, carried out an operation in the bay of Novorossiysk as a result of which Olenegorsk Miner (Olenegorsky Gornyak) large landing ship was damaged.

 

Tags: #sbu #operation #zelenskyy #novorossiysk

