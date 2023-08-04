Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparations for Crimea Platform summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Thursday to prepare the Crimea Platform summit.

"The meeting on the Crimea Platform – the content of the summit, the international presence at the summit, its impact on our ability to keep up the pressure for the liberation of Crimea – we are working on the details," he said in a video address on Thursday.

According to Zelenskyy, "we are already preparing not only the Crimea Platform Summit at the level of leaders in August, but also the parliamentary dimension of the Crimea Platform, which will be held in the autumn."