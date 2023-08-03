Facts

20:16 03.08.2023

Ukrainian aviation launch 10 enemy strikes over day

Ukrainian aviation made 10 enemy strikes over the day: eight on manpower and equipment, two on anti-aircraft missile systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The aviation of the defense forces carried out eight strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy during the day and two on the anti-aircraft missile complexes of the occupiers," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Facebook message on Thursday evening.

It is reported that units of missile troops and artillery during the day hit 10 artillery means in firing positions, one radar station, one control point, one area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, two air defense means, three enemy ammunition depots.

 

