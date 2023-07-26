Zelenskyy: Strengthened air defense systems to be sent to areas where it is most needed

On Wednesday, July 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call on defense issues.

"I listened to the current reports on the supply of weapons and ammunition. There is a reinforcement for our air defense system. It will be sent to where it is most needed now," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

During the meeting, the Main Intelligence Agency and the Foreign Intelligence Service reported on the activity of the enemy and his immediate plans, the SBU – on the progress of the latest implementations against the enemy within the state.

"Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny briefed about offensive and defensive operations along the entire line of contact. We believe in our guys. We continue to work," the president said.