Facts

12:53 26.07.2023

Zelenskyy: Strengthened air defense systems to be sent to areas where it is most needed

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Strengthened air defense systems to be sent to areas where it is most needed

On Wednesday, July 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call on defense issues.

"I listened to the current reports on the supply of weapons and ammunition. There is a reinforcement for our air defense system. It will be sent to where it is most needed now," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

During the meeting, the Main Intelligence Agency and the Foreign Intelligence Service reported on the activity of the enemy and his immediate plans, the SBU – on the progress of the latest implementations against the enemy within the state.

"Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny briefed about offensive and defensive operations along the entire line of contact. We believe in our guys. We continue to work," the president said.

Tags: #air_defense

MORE ABOUT

09:52 13.07.2023
Air Defense eliminate 20 out of 20 Shahed drones, two Kalibr missiles

Air Defense eliminate 20 out of 20 Shahed drones, two Kalibr missiles

09:18 12.07.2023
Air defense eliminate 11 out of 15 shaheds in Ukrainian sky

Air defense eliminate 11 out of 15 shaheds in Ukrainian sky

09:14 26.06.2023
Pivden command air defense destroys two Kalibr missiles, seven Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones last night

Pivden command air defense destroys two Kalibr missiles, seven Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones last night

10:30 19.06.2023
Air defense eliminates 4 Kalibrs, 4 Shahed drones in southern, eastern directions – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 4 Kalibrs, 4 Shahed drones in southern, eastern directions – Air Force

14:58 02.06.2023
Four bloggers, who published work of air defense, taken under round-the-clock house arrest

Four bloggers, who published work of air defense, taken under round-the-clock house arrest

09:26 31.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues to improve air defense efficiency

Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues to improve air defense efficiency

18:58 12.05.2023
AFU Air Force on media info on 90% effectiveness of air defense: This percentage does not apply to all enemy weapons

AFU Air Force on media info on 90% effectiveness of air defense: This percentage does not apply to all enemy weapons

11:02 09.05.2023
Air defense eliminates about 15 enemy air targets in sky over Kyiv – local authorities

Air defense eliminates about 15 enemy air targets in sky over Kyiv – local authorities

09:37 20.04.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to receive more powerful air defense systems

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to receive more powerful air defense systems

11:12 07.01.2023
Zelensky: Supply of Patriot systems by Germany is direct work for de-escalation

Zelensky: Supply of Patriot systems by Germany is direct work for de-escalation

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia's best response for actions in Black Sea region to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems – Ukraine's mission to NATO following Council outcomes

Explosions heard in Khmelnytsky region, air defense working – regional administration

NATO, Ukraine condemn Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, missile strikes on Odesa, other cities – results of Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

Two Kalibr cruise missiles downed in Vinnytsia region – Air Force

AFU denies info about alleged loss of settlements near Kupyansk

LATEST

Russia's best response for actions in Black Sea region to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems – Ukraine's mission to NATO following Council outcomes

Ukrainian aviation carries out 11 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy suggests extending duration of martial law, general mobilization

EU approves package of sanctions against Belarus at permanent representatives level

Zelenskyy signs law providing for creation of State Sanction Register

Fierce fighting continues in area of Klischiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Andriyivka in Bakhmut direction – Maliar

Explosions heard in Khmelnytsky region, air defense working – regional administration

Saakashvili refuses to participate in legal proceedings due to worsening health - lawyer

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHMELNYTSKY REGION – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

NATO, Ukraine condemn Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, missile strikes on Odesa, other cities – results of Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

AD
AD
AD
AD