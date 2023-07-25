Facts

21:34 25.07.2023

Moldovan authorities deny rumors of plans to revoke Gagauzia's autonomy

2 min read
Moldovan authorities deny rumors of plans to revoke Gagauzia's autonomy

Moldovan legislators have no intention of repealing or revising the law on the status of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia, where the election of a new governor recently took place, Moldovan parliamentary speaker Igor Grosu said.

"We don't have such intentions or initiatives, this is just speculation," Grosu told the TV8 television channel when commenting on corresponding information on Tuesday.

He also refuted claims that the authorities could revise legislation in order to exclude the governor of Gagauzia from the government. "We didn't discuss this either, there was no such discussion," Grosu said.

He struggled to answer whether the presidential decree appointing new Gagauzia Governor Evghenia Gutul a member of the government would be signed. "That's hard for me to say. I don't know, if I were the prime minister, I would say what should be done. But in this case, I don't know. They [the authorities of Gagauzia] will probably be petitioning the president, and then it will be decided what to do in this situation," Grosu said.

At the same time, he said that the Moldovan authorities consider the elected Moldovan Governor Gutul of the Sor party "a representative of an organized criminal group, a gang." This was the reason why the Moldovan authorities did not attend Gutul's swearing-in ceremony, he said.

Relations between the central authorities and Gagauzia became strained after Chisinau tried to prevent recognition of the elections for the head of Gagauzia, the second round of which took place on May 13. Gutul, a previously unknown candidate representing the Sor party, won the elections by garnering 52.39% of the vote, according to the Central Elections Commission. Moldovan law enforcement authorities said that mass bribery of voters by the party founded by fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor, who was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment and is hiding in Israel, took place in Gagauzia.

The Chamber of Appeals of Comrat, the capital of Gagauzia, recognized Gutul's victory in the elections for Gagauzia's governor on May 22.

Gutul's swearing-in ceremony as governor took place on July 19. The president, the prime minister, and the parliamentary speaker of Moldova did not attend the ceremony.

Tags: #moldova #status #autonomy #gagauzia

MORE ABOUT

20:28 07.07.2023
Moldovan parliament passes at 1st reading bill on Moldova's withdrawal from IPA CIS

Moldovan parliament passes at 1st reading bill on Moldova's withdrawal from IPA CIS

21:09 30.06.2023
European Council pledges support for Moldova, Georgia on European path

European Council pledges support for Moldova, Georgia on European path

20:41 28.06.2023
Moldovan govt approves withdrawal from CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

Moldovan govt approves withdrawal from CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

17:10 15.06.2023
Ukraine, Moldova coordinate optimization of customs clearance, transportation of Ukraine's agricultural products

Ukraine, Moldova coordinate optimization of customs clearance, transportation of Ukraine's agricultural products

16:55 12.06.2023
Ukraine, Moldova agree to construct bridge across Dniester

Ukraine, Moldova agree to construct bridge across Dniester

19:21 01.06.2023
Ukraine to play one of key roles in solving problem of Transnistria – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to play one of key roles in solving problem of Transnistria – Zelenskyy

20:47 31.05.2023
Moldova's Supreme Court of Justice extends Dodon's ban on leaving country by 2 months

Moldova's Supreme Court of Justice extends Dodon's ban on leaving country by 2 months

20:37 31.05.2023
Meeting of leaders of European political community 20 km from Ukraine proves strengthening of unity on continent – Sandu

Meeting of leaders of European political community 20 km from Ukraine proves strengthening of unity on continent – Sandu

19:47 31.05.2023
EU to triple macrofinancial assistance to Moldova

EU to triple macrofinancial assistance to Moldova

20:34 24.04.2023
EU to set up mission in Moldova under Common Security and Defense Policy

EU to set up mission in Moldova under Common Security and Defense Policy

AD

HOT NEWS

USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Court sends MP Ponomariov under arrest for 60 days without bail

Ukraine starts joint preparation of interoperability plan with NATO – Zelenskyy

Reznikov: Ukraine to continue carrying out attacks on Crimea, Kerch bridge

European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of MFA package – von der Leyen

LATEST

USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Klitschko, US Ambassador discuss preparation of capital for heating season

UN refutes Moscow's claim that Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka killed by HIMARS missile

Green Card premiums in Ukraine up by 60%, payments by 3.1 times in H1

Newly appointed German ambassador assures of readiness of his govt to strengthen military, economic assistance to Ukraine

Govt appoints PwC as auditor of Naftogaz's financial statements for 2023-2024

Rada Committee approves bill prepared for second reading on streamlining GTSOU structure

Strategy of opening large number of small laboratories in medical institutions ineffective – expert

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

EU agrarian ministers against Russia's harmful food abuse in war against Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD