Russia making great efforts to influence results of elections in Moldova, use it against Ukraine – Sandu

Russia is making great efforts to replace the leadership of the Republic of Moldova with people whom it can control, and if it succeeds, it will use the Republic of Moldova against Ukraine, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said.

In her speech in parliament, Sandu said Ukraine remains Moldova's shield, and the Chisinau authorities have a moral obligation to prevent Moldova from being used against Ukraine and from being drawn into war.

On the air of the Shadow Cabinet program on Jurnal TV, she said Moscow is making great efforts to influence the results of the elections in Moldova. "We saw this unprecedented interference last year, and it is quite obvious that this year it will try to influence the outcome of the elections. The Kremlin's stake is to change the country's leadership with people it can control. It is not only about the Republic of Moldova, because now Russia's interest is Ukraine. What the Kremlin will do if it manages to control the government is to use the Republic of Moldova against Ukraine," the head of state said.

"We have a 1,200-kilometer border with Ukraine. Imagine that overnight this border will turn from a border with a friendly country to a border with a country controlled by Moscow. Of course, there are risks for Ukraine, but at the same time the risks for the Republic of Moldova are also growing, because in this way Russia can drag Moldova into war," Sandu said.

She said that for the sake of the security of citizens, as well as in order not to further complicate the situation in Ukraine, this should not happen. "We have this moral obligation to remain on the side of good, to remain a friendly country," the Moldovan president said.

In her speech at the plenary session of parliament, she said that Moldova's state institutions must make every effort to ensure free and fair elections, and the judicial system must first punish those who organize vote-buying.

As reported, Sandu said the country should join the European Union within four years to guarantee itself peace, security and prosperity.