Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Over the past day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has carried out 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers and three on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems, according to the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Friday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In turn, the units of the Ukrainian rocket forces and artillery during the past day hit the area of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, two artillery means in firing positions and an electronic warfare station of the Russian occupiers.