Ukrainian aviation launch seven strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out seven strikes on the areas of concentration of the personnel of the Russian occupiers over the past day.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Thursday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed one enemy reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle of the operational and tactical level.

Ukrainian units of rocket troops and artillery hit six artillery units of the Russian occupiers in firing positions and an enemy electronic warfare station during the day.