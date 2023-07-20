Facts

19:35 20.07.2023

Ukrainian aviation launch seven strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

1 min read
Ukrainian aviation launch seven strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

 The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out seven strikes on the areas of concentration of the personnel of the Russian occupiers over the past day.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Thursday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed one enemy reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle of the operational and tactical level.

Ukrainian units of rocket troops and artillery hit six artillery units of the Russian occupiers in firing positions and an enemy electronic warfare station during the day.

Tags: #russia #war #loss

MORE ABOUT

20:24 20.07.2023
National Guards capture Russian commander from Chechnya

National Guards capture Russian commander from Chechnya

20:06 20.07.2023
Ukraine can consider all vessels going to Russian, occupied ports as carrying military cargo – Defense Ministry’s statement

Ukraine can consider all vessels going to Russian, occupied ports as carrying military cargo – Defense Ministry’s statement

19:04 20.07.2023
Russia kills ‘grain initiative’ to increase its exports – Kuleba

Russia kills ‘grain initiative’ to increase its exports – Kuleba

10:17 20.07.2023
Russia could target civilian ships in Black Sea, blame Ukraine for this – US National Security Council

Russia could target civilian ships in Black Sea, blame Ukraine for this – US National Security Council

20:53 18.07.2023
Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

20:11 18.07.2023
This is colonization war – Zelenskyy in interview with African journalists

This is colonization war – Zelenskyy in interview with African journalists

12:46 18.07.2023
British Foreign Secretary: We cannot let war in Ukraine continue for another 500 days

British Foreign Secretary: We cannot let war in Ukraine continue for another 500 days

12:28 18.07.2023
War in Ukraine kills 9,290 civilians, another 16,380 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills 9,290 civilians, another 16,380 wounded – UN

12:36 15.07.2023
Europe strongly committed to weakening Russia's war machine through sanctions – von der Leyen

Europe strongly committed to weakening Russia's war machine through sanctions – von der Leyen

20:05 13.07.2023
Defense forces inflict six strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

Defense forces inflict six strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine can consider all vessels going to Russian, occupied ports as carrying military cargo – Defense Ministry’s statement

European Council extends sanctions against Russia until Jan 31, 2024

Syrsky: We can now respond with one shot to Russians' seven or eight shots

As result of a night strike on Odesa, Chinese Consulate General in Odesa damaged – local authorities

Wagner continue to arrive in Belarus, their number doesn't pose threat now – Ukraine's Border Guard Service

LATEST

Kuleba enlists support of Pakistan to preserve export of Ukrainian grain by Black Sea

Elderly married couple becomes victim of night strike in Mykolaiv

US Ambassador to Ukraine: We continue to look for solutions on how to deliver Ukrainian grain to world

UNSC to meet on July 21 to discuss consequences of Russia's interruption of grain initiative

Ukraine records 2,500 cases of environmental damage worth UAH 2 trln caused by Russian aggression – Environment Ministry

Almost third of Nibulon's land bank mined - top manager

URCS volunteers provide ten people injured in missile attack on Mykolaiv with first aid

European Council extends sanctions against Russia until Jan 31, 2024

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey: Hope Turkish side to talk with Russia, convince it to return to grain deal

Rinat Akhmetov's Foundation ready to help residents of Odesa, Mykolaiv after occupiers' attacks on housing estates

AD
AD
AD
AD