Russian occupiers re–equipping civilian facilities in temporarily occupied territories for their own needs - AFU General Staff
The Russian occupiers continue to re-equip the civil infrastructure facilities of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for their own needs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.
"So, in the house of culture of Kalanchak settlement council of Kherson region, the occupiers have equipped a military hospital, where more than 50 Russian invaders are being treated with wounds of varying severity and are being rehabilitated," the Facebook post says.