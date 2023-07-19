Facts

19:06 19.07.2023

Russian occupiers re–equipping civilian facilities in temporarily occupied territories for their own needs - AFU General Staff

1 min read
Russian occupiers re–equipping civilian facilities in temporarily occupied territories for their own needs - AFU General Staff

The Russian occupiers continue to re-equip the civil infrastructure facilities of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for their own needs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"So, in the house of culture of Kalanchak settlement council of Kherson region, the occupiers have equipped a military hospital, where more than 50 Russian invaders are being treated with wounds of varying severity and are being rehabilitated," the Facebook post says.

Tags: #infrastructure #invaders

MORE ABOUT

10:59 25.05.2023
Invaders lose 500 personnel, 36 UAVs, 20 artillery systems, 8 armored vehicles over past day – General Staff

Invaders lose 500 personnel, 36 UAVs, 20 artillery systems, 8 armored vehicles over past day – General Staff

19:49 10.05.2023
Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

11:43 27.04.2023
Invaders equip fighting positions on roofs of ZNPP reactors – UK Defence Intelligence

Invaders equip fighting positions on roofs of ZNPP reactors – UK Defence Intelligence

16:57 22.04.2023
Over day, on left bank of Kherson region, 31 invaders, 3 air defense systems, radar and gun mount destroyed

Over day, on left bank of Kherson region, 31 invaders, 3 air defense systems, radar and gun mount destroyed

11:38 20.04.2023
Invaders set up 'Dnipro Group of Forces' in southern Ukraine, probably after heavy losses – British intelligence

Invaders set up 'Dnipro Group of Forces' in southern Ukraine, probably after heavy losses – British intelligence

21:05 17.04.2023
Some 126 occupiers eliminated over past day, 127 wounded in Bakhmut direction – Cherevaty

Some 126 occupiers eliminated over past day, 127 wounded in Bakhmut direction – Cherevaty

11:40 12.04.2023
Invaders build three lines of defence in Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

Invaders build three lines of defence in Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

20:56 29.03.2023
IAEA experts launch integrated nuclear infrastructure review in Kazakhstan

IAEA experts launch integrated nuclear infrastructure review in Kazakhstan

20:02 15.03.2023
Occupiers fighting with civilian population because of their own impotence - AFU General Staff

Occupiers fighting with civilian population because of their own impotence - AFU General Staff

19:48 15.03.2023
AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupiers in past 24 hours

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupiers in past 24 hours

AD

HOT NEWS

USA announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for $1.3 bln

Reznikov: More than 20 drones of Ukrainian production already in service

Occupation forces plan new provocations at ZNPP with use of heavy weapons – Ukrainian intelligence

Ukrainian FM calls on ICC to issue arrest warrant for head of Red Cross of Belarus

Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately strikes at infrastructure of grain initiative

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparation of Crimea Platform summit

USA announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for $1.3 bln

Shmyhal discusses with his Irish colleague participation of business in Ukraine’s recovery

Zelenskyy holding meeting in Kyiv with USAID leaders

Ukraine launches program to recruit personnel for state administration in Crimea after its de-occupation – Tasheva

Lithuania to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 24 mln – Defense Minister

Ireland additionally allocates EUR 5 mln of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Reznikov: More than 20 drones of Ukrainian production already in service

Occupation forces plan new provocations at ZNPP with use of heavy weapons – Ukrainian intelligence

Ukrainian FM calls on ICC to issue arrest warrant for head of Red Cross of Belarus

AD
AD
AD
AD