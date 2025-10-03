Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:41 03.10.2025

Invaders lose 970 servicemen in past day – General Staff

The occupiers' losses over the course of the day amounted to 970 units of manpower and 60 units of equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report as of 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

In particular, Ukrainian forces destroyed one tank, one armored combat vehicle, 13 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 44 vehicles, and fuel trucks.

Air strikes destroyed 273 operational-tactical level UAVs.

