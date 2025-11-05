Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:46 05.11.2025

General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces conducting strike and search operations in Pokrovsk

2 min read
General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces conducting strike and search operations in Pokrovsk
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

In Pokrovsk area, Russian invaders have made 84 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 68 enemy attacks, with 16 combat clashes continuing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in an operational report as of 4:00 p.m.

"In Pokrovsk axis, Russian invaders have made 84 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Mayak, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Zvereve, Novo-Pavlivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novo-Serhiivka, Muravka, Filiya, and Yalta. Defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 68 enemy attacks, with 16 combat clashes ongoing. Measures are being taken to block the enemy, who are attempting to infiltrate and amass in the city of Pokrovsk. Active countermeasures against enemy infantry groups attempting to gain a foothold continue," the Telegram message reads.

It is reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting strike and search operations in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region). Specifically, assault units of the 425th Assault Regiment, special forces operators, and combined groups of special forces, special forces, and special forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense have been deployed. Military units defending the city have been reinforced.

