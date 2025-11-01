Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:09 01.11.2025

Invaders lose 900 people, 58 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

1 min read
Invaders lose 900 people, 58 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/OTU.DONETSK

In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 900 occupiers, six tanks, nine artillery systems, 349 UAVs, two armored vehicles, as well as 58 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Facebook on Saturday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to November 1, 2025 approximately amount to: 1,142,730 (plus 900) people of military personnel, 11,316 (plus 6) tanks, 23,521 (plus 2) armored combat vehicles, 34,137 (plus 9) artillery systems, 1,534 (plus 1) MLRS units, 1,235 (plus 2) air defense systems, 428 aircraft, 346 helicopters, 76,704 (plus 349) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,917 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 66,169 (plus 58) units of automotive equipment and tankers, and 3,987 (plus 1) units of special equipment,” the report says.

Tags: #loses #general_staff #invaders

MORE ABOUT

13:10 01.11.2025
Enemy loses 104 military in Pokrovsk axis – General Staff

Enemy loses 104 military in Pokrovsk axis – General Staff

12:57 01.11.2025
Defense forces repel 137 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

Defense forces repel 137 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

11:10 01.11.2025
General Staff records 157 combat clashes in past 24 hours

General Staff records 157 combat clashes in past 24 hours

11:14 31.10.2025
Defense forces repel Russian attacks in 12 more axes, with 114 clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

Defense forces repel Russian attacks in 12 more axes, with 114 clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

09:52 31.10.2025
Enemy loses 60 military in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Enemy loses 60 military in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

09:48 28.10.2025
General Staff records 218 combat clashes in past 24 hours

General Staff records 218 combat clashes in past 24 hours

14:12 22.10.2025
AFU General Staff confirms ammunition plant and refinery strikes

AFU General Staff confirms ammunition plant and refinery strikes

12:10 21.10.2025
Invaders lose 1,130 people, 134 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,130 people, 134 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

11:32 21.10.2025
More than 170 combat clashes at front in past 24 hours – General Staff

More than 170 combat clashes at front in past 24 hours – General Staff

17:36 20.10.2025
Fifty-five combat clashes take place in Pokrovsk axis – General Staff

Fifty-five combat clashes take place in Pokrovsk axis – General Staff

HOT NEWS

President instructs govt to present details of winter support package by Nov 15

GUR: As result of operation in Moscow region, three lines of Koltsevaya oil pipeline disabled

More 100 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to be protected before year-end – Ministry of Development

Zelenskyy: Russian budget deficit for 2026 could reach $100 bln

Since start of year, 160 strikes behind enemy lines destroy 48% of enemy Pantsir systems – SBU chief

LATEST

President instructs govt to present details of winter support package by Nov 15

Enemy occupies Novo-Hryhoryivka in Zaporizhia region, advances near Pokrovsk – DeepState

Defense Forces destroy 11,269 air targets during October – AFU

Invaders occupy 267 square km of Ukrainian territory in Oct as in Sept – DeepState

Canada plans to hand over Russian An-124 cargo plane to Ukraine after its trial ends

UN lacks funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2025 – media

Sybiha: Russian attacks on substations ensuring operation of NPPs couldn’t have been carried out without Rosatom specialists

Ukrainian MFA condemns Russia's attacks on substations critical to powering NPPs and calls for imposing sanctions

Canada accelerates financial aid payments to restore Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Invaders carry out more than 700 strikes in Zaporizhia region in past day – authorities

AD
AD