Invaders lose 900 people, 58 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 900 occupiers, six tanks, nine artillery systems, 349 UAVs, two armored vehicles, as well as 58 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Facebook on Saturday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to November 1, 2025 approximately amount to: 1,142,730 (plus 900) people of military personnel, 11,316 (plus 6) tanks, 23,521 (plus 2) armored combat vehicles, 34,137 (plus 9) artillery systems, 1,534 (plus 1) MLRS units, 1,235 (plus 2) air defense systems, 428 aircraft, 346 helicopters, 76,704 (plus 349) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,917 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 66,169 (plus 58) units of automotive equipment and tankers, and 3,987 (plus 1) units of special equipment,” the report says.