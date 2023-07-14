Facts

10:41 14.07.2023

Defense forces eliminate 550 invaders over day, shoot down 31 UAVs - General Staff

1 min read
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 550 occupiers, five tanks, nine armored vehicles, 24 artillery systems, two multiple rocket launchers, two air defense systems, 31 UAVs, two cruise missiles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 14, 2023 approximately amount to: about 236,590 people of military personnel (plus 550) people, 4,097 tanks (plus five) units, 8,008 armored combat vehicles (plus nine) units, 24 artillery systems, 680 MLRS units (plus two) units, 423 air defense means (plus two) units, 315 aircraft units, 310 helicopters, 3,783 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 31), 1,273 cruise missiles (plus two), 18 ships/boats, 7,019 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 24) units, and 662 special equipment units (plus ten)," the message says.

The data is being updated.

