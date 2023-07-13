Facts

20:05 13.07.2023

Defense forces inflict six strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out five strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and two on the anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russian occupiers during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook in operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Thursday.

In turn, the Ukrainian units of rocket troops and artillery during the day hit one area of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, ten enemy artillery means in firing positions and one station of counter-battery warfare of the enemy.

