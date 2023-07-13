Occupiers drop high-explosive aerial bomb on Zmiinyi Island in morning – task force

Russian occupiers launched an airstrike on Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea on Thursday morning.

"At dawn, using tactical aircraft, the enemy attacked Zmiinyi Island by dropping a high-explosive bomb," the Pivden (South) task force said on Facebook page.

A day earlier, the occupiers launched airstrikes on the village of Kozatske, Beryslav district, Kherson region. "In the village of Kozatske again yesterday they worked out guided bombs, destroying private houses. There were no casualties," the task force said.