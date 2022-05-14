Facts

Killed, wounded Russian invaders from Zmiyiny Island brought to occupied Sevastopol - Ukrainian intelligence

Dead and wounded Russian soldiers are being brought to temporarily occupied Sevastopol from Zmiyiny Island, the press service of the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"Eight of the forty signalmen of the Russian armed forces seconded to Zmiyiny Island returned alive. Ten bodies of the dead were evacuated at the same time," the message says.

It is noted that due to the high load in the wards, forty beds are installed in each.

In addition, due to the large number of wounded on the territory of Crimea, a blood donation campaign is actively underway.

"At the same time, anyone can become a donor - no medical documents are required, no examination is carried out," the Defense Intelligence Agency said.

At the same time, according to intelligence, the "state enterprises" of the peninsula received an order from the occupying authorities to send a certain number of men to the local military registration and enlistment offices.

"They are invited to sign contracts with the armed forces of the Russian Federation for a period of three months to one year. They are promised to serve in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions," the statement said.

