Russian invaders retreat from Snake Island

The Russian invasion forces have evacuated the remains of their garrison from the occupied Snake (Zmiyiny) Islan and it looks like they have completely left the island, the Pivden (South) Operational Command reported on Facebook on Thursday.

"During the night, as a result of another successful military operation carried out by our missile and artillery forces on the Snake Island, the enemy rushed to evacuate the remains of its garrison by two speed boats and it looks like it has left the island completely," the command said.

Currently the island is on fire caused by explosions.

"The intelligence forces are checking the final results of the operation," the Pivden command said.

In turn, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has confirmed that the Russian occupation forces had left the island.

"No more Russians on the Snake Island. The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out an excellent operation. Everything will be Ukraine," he said on the Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the Russian forces were withdrawn from the Snake Island allegedly in order to show that Russia "does not hinder efforts of the UN to organize a humanitarian corridor and export agricultural goods from the territory of Ukraine."