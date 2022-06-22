Facts

12:35 22.06.2022

Ukrainian army annihilates enemy's Pantsir S1 system, kills 49 servicemen on Snake Island – Pivden task force

The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 49 Russian military and annihilated the enemy's Pantsir S1 air defense missile and gun system on the Snake Island, the Pivden (South) task force has reported.

"The operation to hit enemy units on the Snake Island continues. A strike into a Pantsir S1 air defense missile and gun system, a radio location system and a motor vehicle was registered," it said.

The final information is being clarified.

The enemy also lost 49 servicemen, two Msta S self-propelled howitzers, one tow truck, one electronic warfare station, one munitions depot, five units of armored and motor vehicles, the task force said.

However, on June 21 in the morning, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv and Ochakiv with cruise missiles, causing damage to the port infrastructure, trucks, buildings of an enterprise, and the electricity network. At the same time, the Russian forces attacked residential quarters in Mykolaiv using an Uragan multiple rocket launcher.

"The enemy again used cluster munitions. One the clusters went off in the yard of a private house, where there were two men at that moment. One man was killed on the spot and the second one was injured. Doctors are fighting for his life," it said.

Casualties were also reported in Ochakiv following an enemy attack from multiple rocket launchers.

