Enemy trying to build up military presence on Zmiyiny Island – Defense Ministry

The enemy is trying to build up its military presence on Zmiyiny Island in order to block Ukraine's sea lanes, Ukrainian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"Ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the Black and Azov Seas continue to carry out tasks to isolate the area of ​​warfare, conduct reconnaissance and try to provide fire support to their troops in the coastal direction. The enemy is also trying to build up a military presence on Zmiyiny Island. The goal is to block Ukraine's sea communications," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Thursday.

The spokesperson said "there are certain successes of the Ukrainian army, including the destruction of the Russian sailors."

"The enemy is reinforcing air defense systems on the western coast of the Crimean peninsula, in particular, in the area of ​​​​the village of Chornomorske, Cape Tarkhankut, an S-300 anti-aircraft missile battery has been deployed as part of three command posts," Motuzianyk said.