Ukrainian troops launched a concentrated strike on the island of Zmiyiny (Snake) with the use of various forces and means of destruction, according to the operational command Pivden (South).

"A concentrated strike was carried out on ther Snake island with the use of various forces and means of destruction, during which the ruscists proudly called the island garrison, and it now counts significant losses. The military operation continues and requires information silence to complete it," the Facebook message says.

Shelling continues in Kherson region, the occupiers use various weapons, including those prohibited by international conventions. The situation in the region is very difficult, especially in the settlements that are located near Snihirivkavka, Zelenodolsk community and on the border with Mykolaiv region. The situation with the restoration of electricity and water supply in the villages of Beryslav district remains critical.

"But our units continue to destroy the enemy and push him to the east. A helicopter pair struck a cluster of enemy manpower and military equipment in the morning. Rocket and artillery units have worked out more than 100 firing tasks. Their results are being clarified, but as of this morning it is already known that the world has become cleaner by 26 ruscists. A tank, a multi-purpose armored tractor, another three armored and four trucks will no longer harm the Ukrainian people," it said.