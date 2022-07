The flag of Ukraine has been hoisted on Zmiyiny Island, head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the Pivden (South) task force Natalia Humeniuk has said.

"The flag of Ukraine has been set on Zmiyiny Island. The military operation has been completed and at the moment the territory has been returned under the jurisdiction of Ukraine again," Humeniuk said at a briefing at Ukraine media center on Monday.