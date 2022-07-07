Ukrainian flag hoisted over Zmiyiny, destruction of about 30 pieces of Russian equipment on island confirmed – task force

The Ukrainian servicemen hoisted the flag of Ukraine on Zmiyiny Island in the Black Sea as a result of the task of cleaning up the island, according to Facebook page of the Pivden (South) task force.

"Special forces units completed the task of clearing Zmiyiny Island. About 30 units of enemy equipment were destroyed, abandoned ammunition and solid ruins were found, as a familiar trace of the 'Russian world.' As a symbol of Victory and rebirth from these ruins, the Ukrainian servicemen installed and secured the flag of Ukraine, which was brought to the island earlier," the task force said.

Spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk published a photo of the flag-raising ceremony and the flag itself in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the flag itself contains the inscription: "Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Remember 'Russian warship' Zmiyiny Island is Ukraine!"