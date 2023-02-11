Facts

14:57 11.02.2023

Invaders drop four air bombs on Zmiyiny Island at night – South Command

Russian aircraft twice attacked the territory of Odesa region on the night of Saturday, the South Operational Command said on Facebook.

"In an attempt to create panic among the population of the border areas with Moldova and unrecognized Transndniestria, the Russians launched missiles to the critical infrastructure located there. The enemy bombed Zmiyiny Island from two Su-24Ms, dropping four air bombs. They used three Oniks anti-ship missiles, which hit the coastal zone, from the coastal missile system from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea," the report says.

There were no casualties or casualties as a result of the shelling.

At the same time, the Command recalled that the Black Sea coast remains a zone of defense and increased danger, including mines.

