Zaluzhny: Snake Island liberated from Russian invaders

The Russian invaders left the Snake (Zmiyiny) Island, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"The invaders failed to stand our artillery, missile and air strikes and left the Snake Island," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Zaluzhny thanked the defenders from Odesa region, who "did their best to liberate the strategically important sector."

"My deep bow to the engineers and manufacturers of the Ukrainian Bohdana self-propelled howitzer that played an important part in the liberation of the island. Thank you to our foreign partners for supplying weapons," Zaluzhny said.