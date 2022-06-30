Facts

15:23 30.06.2022

Zaluzhny: Snake Island liberated from Russian invaders

Zaluzhny: Snake Island liberated from Russian invaders

The Russian invaders left the Snake (Zmiyiny) Island, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"The invaders failed to stand our artillery, missile and air strikes and left the Snake Island," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Zaluzhny thanked the defenders from Odesa region, who "did their best to liberate the strategically important sector."

"My deep bow to the engineers and manufacturers of the Ukrainian Bohdana self-propelled howitzer that played an important part in the liberation of the island. Thank you to our foreign partners for supplying weapons," Zaluzhny said.

Tags: #snake_island #zaluzhny #zmiyiny

12:15 30.06.2022
Russian invaders retreat from Snake Island

16:34 23.06.2022
Invaders have fire advantage, Ukraine's Armed Forces conduct mobile defense – Commander-in-Chief

12:35 22.06.2022
Ukrainian army annihilates enemy's Pantsir S1 system, kills 49 servicemen on Snake Island – Pivden task force

16:32 21.06.2022
Ukrainian troops hit Snake island, continue to push back the enemy in Kherson region – Pivden task force

09:57 15.06.2022
Zelensky instructs Zaluzhny to check security of fighters with individual protective equipment

12:40 13.06.2022
Zaluzhny discusses supply of weapons with Milley, asks to supply more artillery systems ASAP

14:34 06.06.2022
M109A3 howitzers transferred by Norway already working on front line – Zaluzhny

09:58 02.06.2022
Zaluzhny: Speedy transition of Ukrainian Armed Forces to NATO–style weapons to save lives of our people, our territories

13:14 26.05.2022
Ukraine really needs weapons that allows hitting enemy at big distance - Zaluzhny

11:59 26.05.2022
Occupiers use boat of Ukrainian Navy near Snake island in advance for purpose of further provocations – Pivden task force

