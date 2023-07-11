Facts

20:02 11.07.2023

NATO promises to invite Ukraine when allies agree, conditions allow – Stoltenberg

1 min read
NATO promises to invite Ukraine when allies agree, conditions allow – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that the allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have promised to invite Ukraine to NATO when they agree to it and when conditions allow.

“We also made it clear that we will issue an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO when Allies agree and conditions are met,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Vilnius on Tuesday after the meeting of the heads of state and government of the member states of the organization.

In addition, according to him, the allies have agreed on a new multi-year assistance program for Ukraine, which will make it possible to switch from Soviet-era standards to NATO standards, as well as help restore the security and defense sectors and cover critical needs such as fuel, demining equipment and medical supplies.

Stoltenberg also confirmed that the allies also approved the creation of a new Ukraine-NATO Council for consultations and decision-making, “where we will meet as equals.” “And I look forward to having the inaugural meeting of the Council tomorrow with President Zelenskyy,” he said.

“This is a strong package for Ukraine. And a clear path towards its membership in NATO,” the Secretary General is convinced.

Tags: #nato

MORE ABOUT

21:17 11.07.2023
Ukraine to make NATO stronger – Zelenskyy in Vilnius

Ukraine to make NATO stronger – Zelenskyy in Vilnius

20:55 11.07.2023
NATO Summit to be held in Washington in 2024, in 2025 in the Netherlands

NATO Summit to be held in Washington in 2024, in 2025 in the Netherlands

20:15 11.07.2023
NATO Summit Communique: Allies agree substantial package of expanded political, practical support for Ukraine, decide to establish NATO-Ukraine Council

NATO Summit Communique: Allies agree substantial package of expanded political, practical support for Ukraine, decide to establish NATO-Ukraine Council

20:04 11.07.2023
NATO Summit: Russia must immediately stop war against Ukraine, withdraw all of its forces from territory of Ukraine

NATO Summit: Russia must immediately stop war against Ukraine, withdraw all of its forces from territory of Ukraine

18:35 11.07.2023
NATO removes MAP from requirements for Ukraine's future membership – Stoltenberg

NATO removes MAP from requirements for Ukraine's future membership – Stoltenberg

16:32 11.07.2023
Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius where NATO Summit being held

Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius where NATO Summit being held

13:23 11.07.2023
Zelenskyy concerned about discussion in Vilnius of wording on invitation of Ukraine to NATO without time frame

Zelenskyy concerned about discussion in Vilnius of wording on invitation of Ukraine to NATO without time frame

12:24 11.07.2023
Stefanishyna: While full-scale war going on, NATO membership is out of question, but Ukraine aiming at period after it ends

Stefanishyna: While full-scale war going on, NATO membership is out of question, but Ukraine aiming at period after it ends

11:48 11.07.2023
Zelenskyy to take part in gala dinner with NATO leaders on Tuesday – Stoltenberg

Zelenskyy to take part in gala dinner with NATO leaders on Tuesday – Stoltenberg

11:22 11.07.2023
Stoltenberg: Work being completed on summit declaration, which will spell out 'positive and strong message' on Ukraine's path to NATO membership

Stoltenberg: Work being completed on summit declaration, which will spell out 'positive and strong message' on Ukraine's path to NATO membership

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to make NATO stronger – Zelenskyy in Vilnius

NATO Summit to be held in Washington in 2024, in 2025 in the Netherlands

NATO Summit Communique: Allies agree substantial package of expanded political, practical support for Ukraine, decide to establish NATO-Ukraine Council

NATO Summit Communique: Russia bears full responsibility for war of aggression against Ukraine which gravely undermined global security

NATO removes MAP from requirements for Ukraine's future membership – Stoltenberg

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation fire at places of concentration of occupiers 14 times

Repressions against local residents intensified in occupied Henichesk – AFU General Staff

NATO Summit Communique: Russia bears full responsibility for war of aggression against Ukraine which gravely undermined global security

Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on cooperation on defense procurement

Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on cooperation on defense procurement

Use of medical cannabis for medicinal purposes is intl practice – Veterans Ministry

Five people, incl. child, injured in Russia's shelling attack on Kherson – regional authorities

Russians shell Kherson, preliminary two people wounded – local authorities

URCS delegation visits Argentina

France to give Ukraine long-range missiles – Macron

AD
AD
AD
AD