Ukrainian aviation inflict four strikes on area of concentration of enemy personnel

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces carried out four strikes on the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Monday evening.

In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed three enemy reconnaissance UAVs of operational and tactical level.

During the day, units of rocket troops and artillery hit the command post, three areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as an ammunition depot, seven artillery means in firing positions, one piece of enemy air defense.