Facts

14:01 08.07.2023

Nobody has right to impose something on our peoples in Black Sea region – Zelenskyy after meeting with Erdoğan

2 min read

Ukraine and Turkey have the same vision that no one has the right to impose on our states and peoples anything in the Black Sea region that does not meet the interests of our states and peoples.

This was stated at a press conference in Istanbul on the night from Friday to Saturday after a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am grateful to Turkey for its continued support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," he said. According to Zelenskyy, "we discussed separately the situation in our Crimea, which Russia still illegally controls and uses as a springboard for threats and dangers."

"In any case, we will restore our legitimate control over Crimea and return security to the peninsula and justice to all people in Crimea. In particular, the Crimean Tatar people, who are now, unfortunately, once again subjected to severe repression and pressure from Russia," the president said.

Speaking about the Black Sea Grain Initiative, he said "recently, Russia, unfortunately, has been blocking the movement of ships with food along the corridors in the Black Sea as much as possible. Russia behaves as if it owns the entire Black Sea, as if it is the owner here."

According to Zelenskyy, they discussed "various common projects of Ukraine and Turkey, which we can really implement together to strengthen our states and provide more security and more jobs and more growth."

"This concerns cooperation in the military-industrial complex, in the development of technology, the production of drones, and other strategic industries," he said.

Zelenskyy said the Turkish president "did a lot to help free our people from Russian captivity. I want to thank you separately for this."

Tags: #black_sea #erdogan #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

16:44 08.07.2023
Zelenskyy returns to Ukraine from Turkey with Azov soldiers previously interned there

Zelenskyy returns to Ukraine from Turkey with Azov soldiers previously interned there

15:53 08.07.2023
Zelenskyy, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew discuss Peace Formula implementation

Zelenskyy, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew discuss Peace Formula implementation

14:05 08.07.2023
Ukraine deserves NATO membership – Erdoğan

Ukraine deserves NATO membership – Erdoğan

13:37 08.07.2023
Zelenskyy thanks all the military for 500 days of fighting against Russian aggression

Zelenskyy thanks all the military for 500 days of fighting against Russian aggression

12:36 08.07.2023
Zelenskyy thanks Biden, US people for new package of weapons

Zelenskyy thanks Biden, US people for new package of weapons

11:31 08.07.2023
Zelenskyy, Erdoğan discuss Peace Formula, upcoming summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy, Erdoğan discuss Peace Formula, upcoming summit in Vilnius

20:30 07.07.2023
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey for talks with Erdogan

Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey for talks with Erdogan

11:35 07.07.2023
Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with simulator for training pilots on F-16

Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with simulator for training pilots on F-16

09:43 07.07.2023
Zelenskyy, Erdoğan to discuss grain initiative, prisoner exchange

Zelenskyy, Erdoğan to discuss grain initiative, prisoner exchange

09:31 07.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Food shortage caused not by war, but by Russia's actions

Zelenskyy: Food shortage caused not by war, but by Russia's actions

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy returns to Ukraine from Turkey with Azov soldiers previously interned there

Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership now, must go through 'rational path' for this – Biden

Ukraine deserves NATO membership – Erdoğan

Zelenskyy thanks all the military for 500 days of fighting against Russian aggression

Occupiers shell Lyman, kill at least six people, five wounded – local authorities

LATEST

Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership now, must go through 'rational path' for this – Biden

Ukraine, Turkey sign Memo of Understanding in strategic industries

Occupiers shell Lyman, kill at least six people, five wounded – local authorities

Pentagon announces new $800 mln military aid package for Ukraine with cluster munitions

Roof collapsed at TPP in Donetsk region; one dead, two missing, TPP stopped – Energy Ministry

Cherkasyoblenergo neutralizes 20 cyber attacks since start of war

Moldovan parliament passes at 1st reading bill on Moldova's withdrawal from IPA CIS

Number of refusals to participate in hostilities increased in occupiers’ units – AFU General Staff

SBI studying circumstances of explosion in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court

Kuleba: We call on NATO to recognize in Vilnius that NATO needs Ukraine as much as Ukraine needs NATO

AD
AD
AD
AD