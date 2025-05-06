Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:30 06.05.2025

Interagency task force approves transformation roadmaps for Ukraine's EU accession

Ukraine's Interagency Working Group (IWG) tasked with managing the EU accession negotiations and aligning national legislation with EU standards has approved draft transformation roadmaps.

According to the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, the IWG reviewed three strategic documents during its session: roadmaps for the rule of law, public administration reform, and the functioning of democratic institutions. These roadmaps outline key reforms and transformations as specified in Ukraine's negotiation framework with the EU.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna noted that the documents were developed in record time.

Approval of the roadmaps on the rule of law and public administration reform is a prerequisite for opening EU accession talks under Cluster 1: "The Fundamentals."

The session also included a presentation of the Action Plan for the Protection of the Rights of Persons Belonging to National Minorities (Communities) in Ukraine, outlined next steps in the negotiation process, and discussed the organizational structure of working groups.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #stefanishyna

