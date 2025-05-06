Interfax-Ukraine
10:50 06.05.2025

AFU manages to stabilize situation in Pokrovsk direction – Syrsky

Photo: t.me/osirskiy

The soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to stabilize the situation in Pokrovsk direction, reported Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

"Pokrovsk direction is one of the most difficult sections of the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war. However, thanks to the courage and skillful actions of the soldiers of the Defense Forces, we managed to stabilize the situation in this operational zone in Donetsk region and in some places seize the tactical initiative," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Syrsky noted that the 425th separate assault regiment Skelia is one of the units that effectively uses active defense tactics and destroys invaders.

"Through the efforts of Skelia, Ukraine has not for the first time regained control over territories captured by the enemy. This was the case in Izium in 2022, during Kharkiv offensive operation, and this was the case this spring in the area of ​​the village of Shevchenko near Pokrovsk," the commander-in-chief added.

During a working visit to the troops, he awarded the servicemen of the 425th regiment with the honorary insignia of the Commander-in-Chief.

