Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:29 06.05.2025

European Solidarity faction in Ukrainian parliament wants to know how minerals deal to help end war – MP Gerashchenko

2 min read
European Solidarity faction in Ukrainian parliament wants to know how minerals deal to help end war – MP Gerashchenko

 Following the conciliation council, European Solidarity is demanding a meeting with members of the negotiating team on the minerals agreement, said Iryna Gerashchenko, co-chair of the parliamentary faction.

"The conciliation council on the minerals agreement has just concluded. Together with Artur Herasymov, we outlined European Solidarity's position. We are insisting on a meeting between the factions and President Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Shmyhal, and the members of the negotiating team, and on briefing MPs on the details of the investment fund charter that is to be established, as well as on the limited partnership agreement," she wrote on Facebook.

According to Gerashchenko, they also want answers on how the ratification of the agreement will contribute to ending the war and achieving a just peace – and why neither Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal nor the President signed the document.

"We support a strategic and mutually beneficial partnership with the United States and informed, deliberate voting," Gerashchenko said.

She noted that the signatory of the agreement is Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, who, along with other officials, will meet with all parliamentary factions. "Faction leaders also backed European Solidarity's call for an open discussion of the agreement at a session of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, which will be held tomorrow, May 6," she added.

"I do not rule out that, alongside the agreement, the Verkhovna Rada may also adopt a resolution with specific reservations regarding Ukraine's international legal obligations in the context of the documents under discussion," Gerashchenko concluded.

As reported, the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs is the lead body responsible for preparing bill No. 0309 – on the ratification of the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States on the creation of a U.S.-Ukrainian investment fund – for consideration at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada.

Tags: #minerals #european_solidarity #war

MORE ABOUT

11:28 06.05.2025
Enemy intensively shelling Sumy region: three victims, seven wounded reported – Administration

Enemy intensively shelling Sumy region: three victims, seven wounded reported – Administration

10:50 06.05.2025
AFU manages to stabilize situation in Pokrovsk direction – Syrsky

AFU manages to stabilize situation in Pokrovsk direction – Syrsky

15:32 05.05.2025
European Solidarity insists on meeting with ministers participating in negotiations with USA on minerals deal – Gerashchenko

European Solidarity insists on meeting with ministers participating in negotiations with USA on minerals deal – Gerashchenko

16:09 02.05.2025
European Solidarity to appeal to law enforcement agencies due to possible interference in Rada e-system

European Solidarity to appeal to law enforcement agencies due to possible interference in Rada e-system

12:11 02.05.2025
Putin changes his plans, short-term goals in war with Ukraine – media

Putin changes his plans, short-term goals in war with Ukraine – media

12:16 01.05.2025
European Solidarity faction calls on Zelenskyy to discuss mineral agreement concluded with the US with representatives of the Rada factions and groups

European Solidarity faction calls on Zelenskyy to discuss mineral agreement concluded with the US with representatives of the Rada factions and groups

09:21 30.04.2025
Usyk calls on US President to stop the war in Ukraine

Usyk calls on US President to stop the war in Ukraine

16:02 29.04.2025
Sanctions do not allow Poroshenko to conclude property division agreement with his wife, so he does it via court – lawyer

Sanctions do not allow Poroshenko to conclude property division agreement with his wife, so he does it via court – lawyer

11:07 29.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,060 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,060 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

10:36 29.04.2025
Some 178 military clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

Some 178 military clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

HOT NEWS

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

Air Force: 54 Shahed attack UAVs confirmed downed, 70 lost from location

Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

AFU troops take part in UK parade to mark 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Europe

Bessent: Trump believes mineral deal with Ukraine to become additional leverage over Russian leadership

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

American Tetra Tech company will help train Ukrainian mine clearance specialists – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Red Cross to train 3,000 emergency workers in first aid this year

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

Air Force: 54 Shahed attack UAVs confirmed downed, 70 lost from location

Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Scholz to Zelenskyy: Ukraine can count on Germany

AD
AD