Facts

11:20 07.07.2023

The Netherlands' House of Representatives recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide

The Netherlands' House of Representatives recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba thanked the House of Representatives of the Netherlands for recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide.

"The House of Representatives of the Netherlands has recognized the 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide. It is an important step in establishing historical truth. I am grateful to the Netherlands for taking a firm stance on the need of accountability for past and present atrocities," Kuleba said on Twitter.

