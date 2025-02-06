Ukraine receives F-16 from the Netherlands – Umerov

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has received long-awaited reinforcements – the first French Mirage 2000 fighter jets and F-16s from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, according to Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

"These modern combat aircraft have already arrived in Ukraine and will soon begin carrying out combat missions, strengthening our defense and enhancing our ability to effectively counter Russian Aggression," he said on Facebook on Thursday.

The minister thanked France "for this strategically important contribution to our security – the Mirage 2000 will become a new element of Ukraine's air defense."

He also noted that the Netherlands' support is "another significant step that brings us closer to victory and ensures the reliable protection of Ukrainian cities and citizens."

"We continue working systematically with our partners to further expand Ukraine's fleet of modern combat aviation. Thank you to our allies for your trust, determination, and unwavering support for Ukraine!" Umerov said in the message.