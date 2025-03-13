Zelenskyy to Netherlands’ rep: Our European partners must be involved in future peace initiatives

In Kyiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, leader of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, and a member of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands, discussed steps to achieve a just and lasting peace in Europe and to involve Ukraine’s European partners in this process.

“I met with Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, leader of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy and a member of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

According to him, the steps toward achieving a just and lasting peace were discussed. “Our European partners, all those who have stood with us since the beginning of the invasion, must be involved in future peace initiatives. In this context, I shared the outcomes of the meeting between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Saudi Arabia. Our state has supported the U.S. proposal for a 30-day full interim ceasefire. Now, Russia must demonstrate its willingness to end the war,” the President of Ukraine said.

“We also talked about the supply of F-16 fighter jets, drones, and ammunition, as well as investments in the development of Ukraine’s defense industry. We appreciate the support from the Dutch government, parliament, and people. I am grateful for strengthening our defense capabilities,” Zelenskyy added.

As the press service of the President’s Office noted, the Head of State also highlighted Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius’s efforts during her tenure as Minister of Justice and Security of the Netherlands, particularly in assisting Ukrainian citizens forced to flee due to Russian aggression and in holding Russia accountable, including the investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.

The leader of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy reaffirmed full support for Ukraine and praised the resilience of all Ukrainians who are defending European values in the fight against the aggressor.

"You are fighting not only for your own freedom and peace but also for the rest of Europe, including the Netherlands," said Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius.