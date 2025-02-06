Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:48 06.02.2025

The Netherlands to donate mobile lab to Ukraine for war crime investigation

The Defense Ministry of the Netherlands has announced the transfer of a mobile laboratory consisting of 13 containers and technical equipment to Ukraine.

As the defense ministry noted, the ministry is handing over the JDEAL – Joint Deployable Exploitation and Analysis Laboratory. A delegation from Ukraine signed the transfer agreement today.

"The mobile laboratory is easy to transport and can be deployed in a few days. A team of researchers from Ukraine has recently been trained in the Netherlands to work with the laboratory," the agency said in a statement on its website.

The laboratory will be moved to Kyiv as soon as possible. In this way, the Netherlands is making its contribution to the fight against impunity and to the investigation of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Tags: #laboratory #netherlands

