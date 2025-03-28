Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

09:40 28.03.2025

Netherlands to speed up financial aid to Ukraine – media

The Netherlands will accelerate the allocation of EUR 3.5 billion in aid to Ukraine, providing EUR 2 billion this year, rather than in 2026 as previously planned, France24 reported on Thursday.

“The Netherlands will speed up the release of its promised EUR 3.5 billion ($3.78 billion) of support for Ukraine and send EUR 2 billion this year instead of in 2026, a spokesperson for Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said,” the message reads.

Dutch Prime Minister's spokesman Dick Schoof confirmed the move, saying: "The Netherlands will accelerate the provision of promised aid to Ukraine."

