Netherlands to speed up financial aid to Ukraine – media

The Netherlands will accelerate the allocation of EUR 3.5 billion in aid to Ukraine, providing EUR 2 billion this year, rather than in 2026 as previously planned, France24 reported on Thursday.

Dutch Prime Minister's spokesman Dick Schoof confirmed the move, saying: "The Netherlands will accelerate the provision of promised aid to Ukraine."