Assistance to Ukraine with weapons helped to reduce scale of war – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the partners' assistance to Ukraine with weapons helped to prevent escalation and "reduce the scale of the war."

"Among the mass of disinformation about this war, there are several particularly absurd claims, and they include the allegation that assistance to Ukraine does not help to restore security," he said at a meeting with Bulgarian politicians in Sofia on Thursday.

"The reality speaks for itself. We made it to significantly decrease the scale of this war. First of all, thanks to the weapons we receive," the president said.

According to him, "around 1,900 cities and villages have been liberated by our defenders over the time since February 24 of last year."

"We repelled Russian attacks on our northern regions, the capital of Ukraine. We liberated a significant number of territories in the east and south of our country. We started to create a strong air shield which can become a basis for the common European air shield. And we have proved that Russia does not have missiles that cannot be downed," the president said.

"We destroyed in battles the entire, I want to emphasize, the entire capable part of the Russian army," Zelenskyy said.