Facts

21:01 06.07.2023

Assistance to Ukraine with weapons helped to reduce scale of war – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Assistance to Ukraine with weapons helped to reduce scale of war – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the partners' assistance to Ukraine with weapons helped to prevent escalation and "reduce the scale of the war."

"Among the mass of disinformation about this war, there are several particularly absurd claims, and they include the allegation that assistance to Ukraine does not help to restore security," he said at a meeting with Bulgarian politicians in Sofia on Thursday.

"The reality speaks for itself. We made it to significantly decrease the scale of this war. First of all, thanks to the weapons we receive," the president said.

According to him, "around 1,900 cities and villages have been liberated by our defenders over the time since February 24 of last year."

"We repelled Russian attacks on our northern regions, the capital of Ukraine. We liberated a significant number of territories in the east and south of our country. We started to create a strong air shield which can become a basis for the common European air shield. And we have proved that Russia does not have missiles that cannot be downed," the president said.

"We destroyed in battles the entire, I want to emphasize, the entire capable part of the Russian army," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #assistance #scales #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:57 06.07.2023
Zelenskyy notes different positions on defense assistance to Ukraine between him, Bulgarian President Radev

Zelenskyy notes different positions on defense assistance to Ukraine between him, Bulgarian President Radev

20:55 06.07.2023
Invitation to NATO would motivate Ukraine to defend Europe – Zelenskyy

Invitation to NATO would motivate Ukraine to defend Europe – Zelenskyy

20:17 06.07.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Lviv

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Lviv

17:51 06.07.2023
We want to make it faster – Zelenskyy about counteroffensive

We want to make it faster – Zelenskyy about counteroffensive

12:33 06.07.2023
Zelenskyy to hold talks in Bulgaria with country's leadership on Thursday

Zelenskyy to hold talks in Bulgaria with country's leadership on Thursday

20:25 05.07.2023
Victory of ‘common security’ at NATO summit depends on partners – Zelenskyy

Victory of ‘common security’ at NATO summit depends on partners – Zelenskyy

20:10 05.07.2023
Zelenskyy notes constant progress in Ukraine in production of weapons

Zelenskyy notes constant progress in Ukraine in production of weapons

19:35 05.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Bomb shelters condition is responsibility of local leaders

Zelenskyy: Bomb shelters condition is responsibility of local leaders

20:23 04.07.2023
Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg coordinate positions ahead of NATO summit

Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg coordinate positions ahead of NATO summit

18:11 04.07.2023
Stoltenberg speaks with Zelenskyy on eve of NATO summit

Stoltenberg speaks with Zelenskyy on eve of NATO summit

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy notes different positions on defense assistance to Ukraine between him, Bulgarian President Radev

Invitation to NATO would motivate Ukraine to defend Europe – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces his visit to Prague

Enemy ammunition depot destroyed in Makiyivka – Defense Ministry

Ukraine, Bulgaria to intensify defense cooperation – Zelenskyy in Sofia

LATEST

Zelenskyy announces his visit to Prague

Russia on verge of civil war ― Budanov

Enemy ammunition depot destroyed in Makiyivka – Defense Ministry

Budanov: I think, now, danger of artificial technogenic catastrophe at ZNPP is quietly going down

Ukraine, Bulgaria to intensify defense cooperation – Zelenskyy in Sofia

Another 45 soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service, two civilians returned home from captivity

Martin Harris to become new British Ambassador to Ukraine

Detah toll of rocket attack on Lviv increases to five – region’s head

After war, Ukraine to refuse conscription, form professional army, create two components of reserve – PM

President of Kyivmiskbud Ihor Kushnir suspended from duty – Klitschko

AD
AD
AD
AD