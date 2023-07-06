President of Kyivmiskbud Ihor Kushnir suspended from duty – Klitschko

The Supervisory Board and the board of PJSC Kyivmiskbud have decided to audit the company with the involvement of one of the leading international audit companies, President Ihor Kushnir was removed from his duties, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"At my request, a joint meeting of the Supervisory Board and the Board of PJSC Kyivmiskbud was held, where it was decided to audit the company's activities with the involvement of one of the leading international audit firms. Currently, the head of Kyivmiskstroy, Ihor Kushnir, has been removed from his duties," he said on his Telegram channel.

Klitschko also recalled that a temporary control commission created by deputies of the Kyiv City Council is now working. At the beginning of summer, it requested data on the financial results of the construction company for the period from 2019 to 2022, as well as data on dividends accrued and paid to the budget of Kyiv in these years and related calculations, orders and protocol decisions from JSC Kyivmiskbud Holding Company.

Earlier, Kyivmiskbud announced a significant amount of debt under installment agreements – more than UAH 320 million, preventing the resumption of active construction work at the facilities.