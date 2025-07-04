Kyivmiskbud will hold additional issue of shares from Oct 1 to raise UAH 2.56 bln

The shareholders of PrJSC Holding Company Kyivmiskbud have decided to conduct an additional share issue from October 1, 2025 to increase the authorized capital by UAH 2.56 billion.

The company published a corresponding notification in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) on Friday.

According to this decision, an additional issue of ordinary registered shares in the amount of 10.24 billion pieces with a nominal value of UAH 0.25 each will be carried out at the expense of additional contributions in the form of cash without a public offer and without involving an investment firm. Preferred shares will not be placed.

In addition, the shareholders decided not to exercise the preemptive right to purchase shares.

The period for placing additional shares is from October 1 to November 28, 2025 year.

The entire amount of funds raised in the amount of UAH 2.56 billion, which is planned to be received as a result of the additional issue, will be directed to financing the company's residential and non-residential construction, the company's decision states.

It is noted that as of the date of the decision, Kyivmiskbud has 24 construction sites on its balance sheet, on which more than 120 residential buildings of various degrees of readiness have been erected. The total area of unfinished construction exceeds 548,000 sq m. In addition to obligations to investors, the company has obligations to transfer housing free of charge to state bodies: 14,600 sq m - to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, 6,000 sq m - to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As reported, in October 2024, Kyiv City Council supported the decision to increase the authorized capital of PrJSC Kyivmiskbud to stabilize the company's financial position through an additional issue and purchase of shares for an amount of up to UAH 2.56 billion. The calculation of the amount of UAH 2.56 billion was made as the difference between the amount of additional financing required by the company during the implementation of the baseline scenario determined during the audit of Kyivmiskbud and the government's compensation for the total planned loss in the amount of UAH 2.28 billion.