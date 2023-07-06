Facts

09:29 06.07.2023

Ukraine-NATO Council shouldn’t become platform for discussions – Zhovkva

2 min read
Ukraine-NATO Council shouldn’t become platform for discussions – Zhovkva

The Ukraine-NATO Council should not be a platform for discussions, but its main function should be to bring Ukraine to NATO membership, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Ihor Zhovkva said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are grateful for such a decision [the creation of the Ukraine-NATO Council]. This is really important. It will be formalized during the Vilnius summit. We are talking about the possibility of its meeting in Vilnius with the participation of the president, if he goes there. But there is a form and a content," he said.

But, the deputy head of the President's Office stressed, "it is very important not to lose the meaning behind the form."

"We are now studying in detail what the mandate of this Council will be, and our position is very simple. The Ukraine-NATO Council, if it is created and will work, should have the first and important function of bringing Ukraine into NATO membership. Gradually, when conditions develop for this, as we are now recording in bilateral declarations with a number of member states, but this should be its main task," Zhovkva said.

According to him, "if this is just a platform for discussions about the "open door", about some new formats that can still be invented in order to put certain artificial barriers for Ukraine, then, I'm afraid, such reformatting loses its meaningful meaning."

Zhovkva said that the Council's work regulations "are being discussed, as far as I know, at the level of allies. Ukraine cannot participate in this, because it is not a member of NATO, but it can and certainly will express its position."

Tags: #nato #council #zhovkva

MORE ABOUT

20:25 05.07.2023
Victory of ‘common security’ at NATO summit depends on partners – Zelenskyy

Victory of ‘common security’ at NATO summit depends on partners – Zelenskyy

19:04 05.07.2023
Ukraine won’t agree to join NATO without applying 5th Article of Allience Charter – Zhovkva

Ukraine won’t agree to join NATO without applying 5th Article of Allience Charter – Zhovkva

17:31 05.07.2023
We should be alerted but not afraid – Dpty Head of President's Office about attitude towards Moscow's threats ahead of NATO Summit

We should be alerted but not afraid – Dpty Head of President's Office about attitude towards Moscow's threats ahead of NATO Summit

10:28 05.07.2023
Zelenskyy coordinates steps with partners ahead of NATO summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy coordinates steps with partners ahead of NATO summit in Vilnius

09:46 04.07.2023
Zelenskyy expects ‘security certainty’ from NATO summit

Zelenskyy expects ‘security certainty’ from NATO summit

19:10 03.07.2023
Head of NATO Military Committee Bauer positively assesses AFU counteroffensive

Head of NATO Military Committee Bauer positively assesses AFU counteroffensive

17:22 29.06.2023
Stoltenberg: Granting status of EU membership candidate to Ukraine impacts discussion of its NATO membership

Stoltenberg: Granting status of EU membership candidate to Ukraine impacts discussion of its NATO membership

19:12 28.06.2023
Presidents of Poland, Lithuania support idea of Ukraine's integration into NATO

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania support idea of Ukraine's integration into NATO

18:57 28.06.2023
NATO should consider transferring Wagner group to Belarus – Duda

NATO should consider transferring Wagner group to Belarus – Duda

13:24 28.06.2023
President of Lithuania: Arrived in Kyiv with one main message – Ukraine's place is in NATO

President of Lithuania: Arrived in Kyiv with one main message – Ukraine's place is in NATO

AD

HOT NEWS

Russians attack Lviv at night with Kalibr missiles, 7 out of 10 cruise missiles shot down – AFU Air Force

Number of injured due to missile attack on Lviv rises to 34 people – local authorities

Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

Victory of ‘common security’ at NATO summit depends on partners – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Investigation to find out how explosives ended up in Shevchenkivsky court; National Guard officers not injured – Klymenko

US Ambassador about Russian attack on Lviv: We continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself

Russians attack Lviv at night with Kalibr missiles, 7 out of 10 cruise missiles shot down – AFU Air Force

Number of injured due to missile attack on Lviv rises to 34 people – local authorities

Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

Two KORD fighters wounded in grenade explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court in Kyiv – source

Zelenskyy notes constant progress in Ukraine in production of weapons

Zelenskyy: Bomb shelters condition is responsibility of local leaders

UK to start training Ukrainian pilots in August

AD
AD
AD
AD