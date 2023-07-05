Zelenskyy: Bomb shelters condition is responsibility of local leaders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the situation with bomb shelters on Wednesday.

"Minister for Strategic Industries [Oleksandr] Kamyshin, profile Deputy Head of the Office [of the President] for regional policy [Oleksiy] Kuleba presented reports. Unfortunately, the unpreparedness of bomb shelters in some cities of Ukraine is still significant," the head of state said in a video address on Wednesday.

"The state will not tolerate such passivity. This is a responsibility of local leaders. The local governments of the country have funds for bomb shelters," he said.