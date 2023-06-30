AFU eliminates 560 occupiers – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 560 occupiers, six armored vehicles, 11 artillery systems and six UAVs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

“The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 30, 2023 approximately amount to about 228,340 people of military personnel (plus 560) people, 4,041 tanks (plus three) units, 7,863 armored combat vehicles (plus six) units, 4,127 artillery systems (plus 11) units, 630 MLRS units (plus three) units, 389 units of air defense equipment (plus one), 315 aircraft units, 308 helicopters, 3,519 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus six), 1,261 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 6,785 automotive equipment and tankers (plus five) units, and 569 units of special equipment,” the message says.

The data is being updated.