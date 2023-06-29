G7 tells countries of ‘global South’ about possibility of peaceful settlement in Ukraine only with withdrawal of Russian troops – media

Any peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine will require the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, representatives of the G7 countries told their colleagues from the states of the "global South" at a meeting in Copenhagen, Western media reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to sources, participants from the G7, the EU and the United States, including the U.S. President's national Security adviser Jake Sullivan, confirmed that a ceasefire that freezes the conflict for a long time will allow Moscow to hold the occupied territories. Representatives of the G7, the EU and the United States stressed that long-term peace should mean Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine, Bloomberg informs.

According to it, representatives of India, Turkey, Brazil, South Africa and Saudi Arabia attended the meeting [ on June 24]. Most of the participants of the meeting in Denmark last week agreed that the settlement of the situation with Ukraine should be based on UN principles such as sovereignty and territorial integrity. But one of the sources said that at the meeting there were striking differences in views on specific issues and tactics of actions.

At the same time, representatives of the PRC did not arrive at the talks, despite the invitation.

Most of the participants in the consultations in Copenhagen also expressed unwillingness to set a date for a global meeting to discuss the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy until further preparatory measures are carried out. However, some of the countries agreed to work on specific points of the Peace Formula, such as the continuation of grain supplies through the Black Sea and nuclear safety.

According to sources, the next meetings in a similar format can be expected in the coming weeks.

The U.S. National Security Council did not comment on the information about the meeting in Copenhagen.

ARD TV channel previously reported that regular negotiations on Ukraine could take place in July, but did not specify the composition of participants and the venue of such negotiations.