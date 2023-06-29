Facts

21:45 29.06.2023

G7 tells countries of ‘global South’ about possibility of peaceful settlement in Ukraine only with withdrawal of Russian troops – media

2 min read
G7 tells countries of ‘global South’ about possibility of peaceful settlement in Ukraine only with withdrawal of Russian troops – media

Any peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine will require the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, representatives of the G7 countries told their colleagues from the states of the "global South" at a meeting in Copenhagen, Western media reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to sources, participants from the G7, the EU and the United States, including the U.S. President's national Security adviser Jake Sullivan, confirmed that a ceasefire that freezes the conflict for a long time will allow Moscow to hold the occupied territories. Representatives of the G7, the EU and the United States stressed that long-term peace should mean Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine, Bloomberg informs.

According to it, representatives of India, Turkey, Brazil, South Africa and Saudi Arabia attended the meeting [ on June 24]. Most of the participants of the meeting in Denmark last week agreed that the settlement of the situation with Ukraine should be based on UN principles such as sovereignty and territorial integrity. But one of the sources said that at the meeting there were striking differences in views on specific issues and tactics of actions.

At the same time, representatives of the PRC did not arrive at the talks, despite the invitation.

Most of the participants in the consultations in Copenhagen also expressed unwillingness to set a date for a global meeting to discuss the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy until further preparatory measures are carried out. However, some of the countries agreed to work on specific points of the Peace Formula, such as the continuation of grain supplies through the Black Sea and nuclear safety.

According to sources, the next meetings in a similar format can be expected in the coming weeks.

The U.S. National Security Council did not comment on the information about the meeting in Copenhagen.

ARD TV channel previously reported that regular negotiations on Ukraine could take place in July, but did not specify the composition of participants and the venue of such negotiations.

Tags: #ukraine #g7 #stance

MORE ABOUT

14:08 29.06.2023
Finnish PM: Main issue at EU summit is Ukraine

Finnish PM: Main issue at EU summit is Ukraine

12:31 28.06.2023
Ukraine recovery should be based on development of territorial communities, innovations, involvement of professional domestic community – results of ESUR forum

Ukraine recovery should be based on development of territorial communities, innovations, involvement of professional domestic community – results of ESUR forum

20:43 27.06.2023
USA announces additional 500 mln security assistance for Ukraine

USA announces additional 500 mln security assistance for Ukraine

17:23 26.06.2023
Poland to supply Ukrainian security forces with machine guns, cartridges, to assist in organizing treatment of wounded

Poland to supply Ukrainian security forces with machine guns, cartridges, to assist in organizing treatment of wounded

10:38 26.06.2023
Australia to provide $74 mln assistance to Ukraine

Australia to provide $74 mln assistance to Ukraine

16:41 24.06.2023
G7 foreign ministers exchange views on situation in Russia, support for Ukraine to not decrease – Borrell

G7 foreign ministers exchange views on situation in Russia, support for Ukraine to not decrease – Borrell

12:49 23.06.2023
EU states that Ukraine has made significant progress as candidate country towards fulfilling conditions necessary for start of membership negotiations

EU states that Ukraine has made significant progress as candidate country towards fulfilling conditions necessary for start of membership negotiations

19:04 22.06.2023
Switzerland will allocate $ 20 mln for land demining in Ukraine in 2023

Switzerland will allocate $ 20 mln for land demining in Ukraine in 2023

16:26 22.06.2023
Estonia allocates new package of military assistance to Ukraine, incl equipment to combat drones

Estonia allocates new package of military assistance to Ukraine, incl equipment to combat drones

16:44 21.06.2023
Ukraine manages to attract $51 bln to finance budget since start of war – Finance Minister

Ukraine manages to attract $51 bln to finance budget since start of war – Finance Minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Spanish PM to visit Kyiv on Saturday – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, UK file lawsuit against Iran in ICJ for downing of UIA plane

Two people killed amid enemy shelling of Kherson – prosecutor's office

Nauseda: December could be good time to announce start of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

PrivatBank wins case on legality of bank's nationalization in Supreme Court

LATEST

Neutral EU states cannot support security guarantees for Ukraine - Austrian Chancellor

Greta Thunberg doesn’t consider world's reaction to explosion of Kakhovka HPP sufficient

Ukrainian aviation carry out 11 strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

Spanish PM to visit Kyiv on Saturday – Zelenskyy

Work of War Environmental Consequences Group to result in Kyiv Ecological Compact – Yermak

EU calls on Belarus, Iran to stop supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine – summit conclusions

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, UK file lawsuit against Iran in ICJ for downing of UIA plane

Stoltenberg: Granting status of EU membership candidate to Ukraine impacts discussion of its NATO membership

Two people killed amid enemy shelling of Kherson – prosecutor's office

Nauseda: December could be good time to announce start of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

AD
AD
AD
AD