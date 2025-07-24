G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine await Zelenskyy's announced bill to ensure independence of anti-corruption bodies

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernová has held a meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries, as well as Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka.

“Constructive and timely exchange with G7 partners, Yulia Svyrydenko and Taras Kachka. Looking forward to the draft law announced by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to safeguard the independence of anti-corruption institutions. NABU & SAPO must remain strong and independent on Ukraine’s path to the EU,” Mathernova said on X.

In addition, Kachka and Mathernova met with EU ambassadors in Ukraine.

“We discussed concerns over recent law threatening independence of NABU & SAPO. Strong anti-corruption institutions are key to Ukraine’s path to EU,” she stressed.