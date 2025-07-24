Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:24 24.07.2025

G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine await Zelenskyy's announced bill to ensure independence of anti-corruption bodies

1 min read

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernová has held a meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries, as well as Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka.

“Constructive and timely exchange with G7 partners, Yulia Svyrydenko and Taras Kachka. Looking forward to the draft law announced by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to safeguard the independence of anti-corruption institutions. NABU & SAPO must remain strong and independent on Ukraine’s path to the EU,” Mathernova said on X.

In addition, Kachka and Mathernova met with EU ambassadors in Ukraine.

“We discussed concerns over recent law threatening independence of NABU & SAPO. Strong anti-corruption institutions are key to Ukraine’s path to EU,” she stressed.

Tags: #g7

MORE ABOUT

20:01 22.07.2025
Prosecutor General on meeting with G7 reps: Intl partners receive comprehensive answers to all their questions

Prosecutor General on meeting with G7 reps: Intl partners receive comprehensive answers to all their questions

HOT NEWS

There’re already 37 victims in Kharkiv

Zelenskyy approves text of bill guaranteeing independence of anti-corruption bodies, submits it to Rada

SAU ship explodes in Odesa region, killing 3

Already 33 injured in Kharkiv

Embassy of Ukraine in Thailand urges Ukrainians to refrain from visiting border areas

LATEST

Kyivteploenergo tests over 80% of heating networks in preparation for winter

There’re already 37 victims in Kharkiv

Zelenskyy approves text of bill guaranteeing independence of anti-corruption bodies, submits it to Rada

SAU ship explodes in Odesa region, killing 3

European Solidarity demands govt appoint winner of competition Tsyvinsky as ESB head – Gerashchenko

URCS assists victims of Russian attacks in Odesa, Cherkasy

Ukraine awaits full response regarding each child from previously submitted list of 339 children abducted by Russia - Yermak

Already 33 injured in Kharkiv

Embassy of Ukraine in Thailand urges Ukrainians to refrain from visiting border areas

SBU prevents terrorist attack in center of Kyiv: Kyiv woman supposed to blow up cafe on enemy's instructions

AD
AD