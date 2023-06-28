General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carry out 17 strikes on enemy over day

Ukrainian aviation carried out 17 strikes on the enemy during the day, missile and artillery units hit an ammunition depot, 11 enemy artillery units in positions, three air defense systems and an electronic warfare station, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The aviation of the defense forces carried out 11 strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas, five - on anti-aircraft missile systems and one - on the enemy control point during the day," the General Staff said in a Facebook message on Wednesday.

According to the General Staff, missile troops and artillery units during the day "hit an ammunition depot, 11 artillery units in firing positions, three air defense systems and an enemy electronic warfare station."