Facts

20:30 28.06.2023

General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carry out 17 strikes on enemy over day

1 min read
General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carry out 17 strikes on enemy over day

Ukrainian aviation carried out 17 strikes on the enemy during the day, missile and artillery units hit an ammunition depot, 11 enemy artillery units in positions, three air defense systems and an electronic warfare station, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The aviation of the defense forces carried out 11 strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas, five - on anti-aircraft missile systems and one - on the enemy control point during the day," the General Staff said in a Facebook message on Wednesday.

According to the General Staff, missile troops and artillery units during the day "hit an ammunition depot, 11 artillery units in firing positions, three air defense systems and an enemy electronic warfare station."

Tags: #aviation #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

19:58 28.06.2023
General Staff: Invaders bury dead from explosion of Kakhovka HPP dam in mass graves to hide real number of victims

General Staff: Invaders bury dead from explosion of Kakhovka HPP dam in mass graves to hide real number of victims

10:24 27.06.2023
AFU eliminates 590 invaders over day – General Staff

AFU eliminates 590 invaders over day – General Staff

20:00 21.06.2023
Ukrainian aviation hit 12 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation hit 12 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

18:37 21.06.2023
Ukrainian units shoot down Russian helicopter – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian units shoot down Russian helicopter – AFU General Staff

11:40 20.06.2023
Heavy fighting underway in Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka directions, 45 military clashes recorded over day – AFU General Staff

Heavy fighting underway in Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka directions, 45 military clashes recorded over day – AFU General Staff

09:55 20.06.2023
AFU eliminates more than 1,000 occupiers, 23 artillery systems, eight tanks, 15 armored vehicles, 10 UAVs, a helicopter, two air defense systems, three enemy cruise missiles over day

AFU eliminates more than 1,000 occupiers, 23 artillery systems, eight tanks, 15 armored vehicles, 10 UAVs, a helicopter, two air defense systems, three enemy cruise missiles over day

20:33 19.06.2023
Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

19:54 19.06.2023
Ukrainian aviation carry out 15 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation carry out 15 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day – AFU General Staff

16:45 17.06.2023
Justice Ministry files lawsuit with HACC on confiscation of aircraft equipment of Russian Ilyushin Aviation Complex valued at $4.5 mln

Justice Ministry files lawsuit with HACC on confiscation of aircraft equipment of Russian Ilyushin Aviation Complex valued at $4.5 mln

10:36 16.06.2023
AFU eliminate 590 occupiers, 10 tanks, 16 armored vehicles, nine artillery systems, 24 UAVs – General Staff

AFU eliminate 590 occupiers, 10 tanks, 16 armored vehicles, nine artillery systems, 24 UAVs – General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

NATO should consider transferring Wagner group to Belarus – Duda

Death toll from missile attack on Kramatorsk rises to 11 – mayor

Zelenskyy brings to national discussion core guidelines of new Ukrainian doctrine

Polish President arrives in Kyiv

Occupiers fire on Vovchanski Khutory, three civilians killed – Kharkiv authorities

LATEST

Moldovan govt approves withdrawal from CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania support idea of Ukraine's integration into NATO

NATO should consider transferring Wagner group to Belarus – Duda

Odesa military commissar Borysov dismissed

Death toll from missile attack on Kramatorsk rises to 11 – mayor

Rada calls on intl. community to prevent nuclear disaster at ZNPP

Zaluzhny: Today Ukraine protects key tenets of its Constitution from enemy

NASAMS installations purchased by Lithuania to be delivered to Ukraine within three months – Defense Minister

Zelenskyy brings to national discussion core guidelines of new Ukrainian doctrine

Polish President arrives in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD