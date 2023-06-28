Facts

14:11 28.06.2023

Zelenskyy brings to national discussion core guidelines of new Ukrainian doctrine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to start a nationwide discussion of a new Ukrainian doctrine, which will determine the priorities for the future transformation of the state.

"As the Constitution lays the foundations, we need a doctrine for our state. A clear, not vague, bold doctrine. For a Ukraine going to victory. And for a victorious Ukraine. This doctrine should answer all fundamental questions about Ukraine and our future – for ourselves, for our neighbors and for everyone in the world. We need a new system, new rules, new opportunities. Today I proposed for discussion, a national discussion, the main guidelines for the future Ukrainian doctrine. We need a common vision of what Ukraine's victory should be like," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel.

He said the transformation of the state is necessary for further successful development.

"Just as we have already shown that courage gives freedom, we will prove that freedom gives success. We will make it a Ukrainian axiom: freedom gives success. This is what convinces the most. Success. This is what all of our earth. To all our people. To all parts of Ukraine, to all children of Ukraine... But for this success to take place, the Ukrainian state needs to be transformed. And we will make the transformation that Ukrainians have dreamed of a reality," the president said.

Zelenskyy made this program in the Rada on Wednesday, on Constitution Day.

