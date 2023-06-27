Russia tries to use 'operation with prisoners' in Hungary to solve several issues at once – intelligence

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that Russia tried to use the "operation with prisoners" in Hungary to solve several issues at once, Ukrainian intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said on the air of a nationwide telethon.

"This is an obvious Russian information operation that has several objectives," he said.

Among such tasks of the enemy, Yusov named "whitening the reputation of the so-called Russian Orthodox Church, as well as creating a line of conflict between Ukraine and, in this situation, with Hungary."

In addition, according to the representative of the intelligenceagency, the Russians tried to use the "prisoner operation" in Hungary to hang the issue of international law and worked to ignore the sovereignty of Ukraine.

"We can say that from the informational point of view, they did not get the desired result," Yusov said.