SBU exposes Hungarian military intelligence agent network for first time in history of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) for the first time in the history of Ukraine has exposed the Hungarian military intelligence agent network, which was carrying out espionage activities to the detriment of the Ukrainian state, the SBU reported on Friday.

The task of this cell was to collect information about the military security of Zakarpattia region, search for vulnerabilities in the region's ground and air defense, as well as study the socio-political views of local residents: in particular, scenarios of their behavior if Hungarian troops enter the region, the message on the Telegram channel says.

As a result of comprehensive measures in Zakarpattia, the SBU detained two agents from the Hungarian special service network.

As the investigation established, the curator of both suspects was a career officer of the Hungarian military intelligence, whose identity has already been identified by the Security Service.

One of his agents was a 40-year-old former military man from the Berehove district, who was recruited by foreigners and put into "standby mode" back in 2021.

According to counterintelligence and SBU investigators, the curator "activated" this agent in September 2024.

Then the traitor received the task: to study the mood of the local population and obtain the following information: what will be the reaction of the military and civilian population of Zakarpattia if a peacekeeping contingent, in particular the Hungarian military, enters the region; what military equipment and weapons can be purchased on the black market of Zakarpattia; what is the situation with the migration of the Hungarian population in the region; what military forces are located in Zakarpattia, how much transport and combat vehicles are there; how well equipped are the law enforcement agencies and what is their number, etc.

It is documented that after that the agent personally scouted the location of the Defense Forces and the coordinates of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the region.

After collecting intelligence, he left for Hungary to report to the curator. To cross the border, the traitor issued a certificate of care for his sick father, who requires treatment in foreign institutions.

According to the case materials, during the meeting, the Hungarian intelligence officer handed over cash to the agent, which was intended for the performance of the assigned tasks. In addition, the traitor was looking for a network of informants. The SBU established that the resident tried to recruit at least two people.

By forming an agent network, foreign intelligence hoped to expand the range of information collection, including obtaining data from front-line and front-line regions.

In March of this year, the SBU counterintelligence documented the agent's second meeting with the curator. This time, he received a phone with special software for covert communication.

Among the traitor's new tasks was to identify official cars belonging to representatives of the Security and Defense Forces in Zakarpattia region. In addition, the resident was to find and transfer data on the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the war and current events from the front line to the Hungarian special service, and had already selected the appropriate contact in the Defense Forces.

Another detainee is a former servicewoman of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, who resigned from the unit in 2025. According to available information, her tasks included informing the Hungarian special services about the presence of aircraft and helicopters in Zaakarpattia region, as well as about the defense systems of the military unit where she served.

The SBU counterintelligence documented every step of the Hungarian agents and detained the suspects at their places of residence. During the search, phones and other material evidence of subversive activities were seized from them.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the suspects of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures are currently underway to bring all participants in the Hungarian intelligence agent network to justice.